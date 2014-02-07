Woman accused of DUI turns self in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused of DUI turns self in

Tabitha Wheeler (Source: Graves County SO) Tabitha Wheeler (Source: Graves County SO)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a woman accused of driving under the influence in an injury wreck turned herself in Friday at 8 p.m.

Tabitha Wheeler was charged with four counts of assault in the first degree, four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense, no operator's license, falsely reporting an incident and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

She was taken to the Graves County Jail. The sheriff's office said they would like to thank all of the people that called in tips on Wheeler's location.

Deputies responded to a collision on KY 849 East near Dogwood on January 25. Four people were seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment.

Two of the passengers are still there, and deputies say one is fighting for his life.

Deputies say Tabitha Wheeler was driving the vehicle while under the influence.

Warrants have been issued for her arrest. After her release from the hospital, deputies were unable to find Wheeler.

Deputies heard that she was staying in the Paducah-Metropolis area. They believed she may have been on the move to Texas because of family ties there.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly