Woman accused of DUI turns self in

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a woman accused of driving under the influence in an injury wreck turned herself in Friday at 8 p.m.



Tabitha Wheeler was charged with four counts of assault in the first degree, four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence first offense, no operator's license, falsely reporting an incident and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

She was taken to the Graves County Jail. The sheriff's office said they would like to thank all of the people that called in tips on Wheeler's location.



Deputies responded to a collision on KY 849 East near Dogwood on January 25. Four people were seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment.



Two of the passengers are still there, and deputies say one is fighting for his life.



Deputies say Tabitha Wheeler was driving the vehicle while under the influence.



Warrants have been issued for her arrest. After her release from the hospital, deputies were unable to find Wheeler.



Deputies heard that she was staying in the Paducah-Metropolis area. They believed she may have been on the move to Texas because of family ties there.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

