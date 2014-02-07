Pizza delivery employee robbed at gunpoint: "Please don't shoot me"

Yale Gerber said he was delivering pizzas like normal and didn't think anything of it when he was asked to make a delivery at a house on South Pacific Street.

According to the store manager at Sprigg Street Dominos Pizza in Cape Girardeau, an employee was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Cape Girardeau police are still looking for two suspects in that robbery. Meanwhile, the driver talked to us about what happened.

"I don't have a concussion or anything. I'm just lucky to be alive," Yale Gerber said.

He told us that he was delivering pizzas like normal and didn't think anything of it when he was asked to make a delivery at a house on South Pacific Street. That's when Gerber said a man ran from one side of the house, pointing a gun at him, and a second suspect opened the door.

According to police, the suspects put Gerber on the floor, took some money, a cell phone and the pizzas.

"Terrified is the main thing that was going through my mind," Gerber said. "After they got me in the house, was not so much being scared, just worried, hoping they weren't going to accidentally shoot me and just end up leaving."

That house is vacant, and the owner said no one should have been there.

Gerber said he's going to take the weekend and talk to his boss on Monday about whether or not he wants to continue in the delivery business.

Several delivery professionals wanted to stress that they generally carry only enough money to give change while making deliveries.



Police Sgt. Jason Selzer said the robbery was called in shortly after 8:50 p.m. Thursday night. Officers were told that a driver from Dominos Pizza on the way to make a delivery to 1001 South Pacific Street.

The employee, Gerber, told police a black male was standing inside the open door to the house. Police say the man with the gun ordered Gerber inside the house.

Once inside, Gerber was ordered to his knees and the white male hit the employee twice on the face and head with the gun.

The suspects took the pizza, the cash from the employee's pockets, and his cell phone which was in his car.

Gerber suffered minor injuries. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

The store manager says the suspect made off with $60, and Gerber had only been working for the restaurant for a couple of weeks.

According to Sgt. Jason Selzer, there was no sign of forced entry into the empty house.

