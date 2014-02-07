Cold temperatures lead to increased number of house fires - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cold temperatures lead to increased number of house fires

Firefighters have been busy this winter. As the temperature drops, homeowners crank up the heat. That's lead to more house fires in the Heartland.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brian Shaffer says there are approximately 25,000 house fires each year in the U.S. caused by heating appliances. He says that number encompasses all fires caused by furnaces, fire places, chimneys and space heaters. Shaffer says space heaters alone comprise about 6,000 of those fires.

"We recommend that when you buy a space heater you buy one with an automatic shut off, so if it’s accidentally knocked over it'll shut off," said Shaffer.

Firefighters say a fire near Delta, Missouri Tuesday night was caused by a kerosene heater. Another house fire last month in Royalton, Illinois is being blamed on space heaters along with another house fire in East Prairie, Missouri.

"You want to keep all combustibles at least 36 inches away from the heater. That means your drapes, curtains, blankets, furniture. Something else you want to do is keep these off carpets only on hard surface floors like tile or wood."

Shaffer says me if you do use a space heater you should always turn it off before you leave the house, and never leave a space heater on while you sleep.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly