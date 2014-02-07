Heartland Cooks 2/7/14 - Mrs. Cape Girardeau's Sunshine Chopped Salad

This week’s Heartland Cook is Mrs. Cape Girardeau Dr. Erin Fluegge-Woolf. Erin is gearing up for the Mrs. Missouri Pageant that will take place on March 1 in Kansas City. In the coming weeks, she’ll be busy promoting her cause, the Vintage Now Fashion Show, an annual fundraising event hosted by Pastimes Antiques that benefits Cape Girardeau’s Safe House for Women. In light of her packed schedule – she shares her recipe for Sunshine Chopped Salad that’s sure to brighten your day and your dinner table.

Ingredients:

½ cup Walnuts

1 small Shallot

Zest & Juice of 1 lemon

1 Tablespoon White Wine Vinegar

¼ cup Olive Oil

¾ teaspoon Cumin

1 Apple (chopped)

1 large head of lettuce

Salt & pepper (to taste)

¼ to ½ cup Goat Cheese

Directions:

Add ¼ cup chopped walnuts, chopped shallot, lemon zest & juice, white wine vinegar, olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper and blend well.*

Wash and chop lettuce into bite-size pieces. Add lettuce, apple, and processed salad dressing to large bowl. Toss salad and top with goat cheese and chopped walnuts.

Enjoy!

*This recipe is easiest when using a food processor

Erin’s tip: This salad is also great when topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes,golden raisins or your favorite toppings!

