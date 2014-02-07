Missing 80-year-old St. Francois Co. man found alive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing 80-year-old St. Francois Co. man found alive

Charles Reever (Source: St. Francois County SO) Charles Reever (Source: St. Francois County SO)
(KFVS) -

Authorities have located a missing 80-year-old Missouri man just outside of Jefferson City.

According to Sgt. Randy Tate, Charles Reever, 80, of Doe Run was found in his 2004 Gold Jeep Cherokee in a ditch around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Reever was reportedly very cold and confused.

He was taken to St. Mary's hospital and is being treated for minor hypothermia and confusion, but is expected to be okay.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Reever has gone missing in the past, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff.

Family and police were concerned because of cold weather and his age.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

