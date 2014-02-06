Group meets with parents, teachers to discuss Common Core

No doubt by now you've heard about Common Core and all the controversy it's stirring up.

Common Core is the new set of guidelines that will change the curriculum for students in 45 states including Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky starting in the fall.



The standard sets benchmarks in English and Math that students have to pass to move on to the next grade.



Some groups across the country are worried that Common Core will have negative effects on students.



Concerned Mothers of Missouri shared information to a crowd full of teachers, school board members and lots of parents at a meeting Thursday night.



Organizers believe that Common Core is unconstitutional and threatens the control districts can have on curriculum.



Superintendents we spoke with don't believe this to the case, but say it's still to early to say anything for sure.



"Quality of education is a concern but again I go back to local control and that's the thing we want to preserve the most because that's what we are here for," said Stacey Shore, organizer.



The Department of Secondary Education said the changes will help to make sure grads are prepared for college or get jobs when then they graduate.



They say it will allow students to compare favorably to students from other countries and more accurately evaluate students from different states.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.