Retired Army Sgt. awarded medals he earned in WWII

A retired U.S. Army sergeant gets the recognition he deserves, 69 year later.

On Thursday, with friends and family by his side, U.S. Army Sergeant Bueford McClerren was awarded four medals he earned in World War II.

No one really knows why it took so long, but a paralegal going over his papers to help him receive benefits noticed he had never physically received them. That's when she worked to get those medals to Sergeant McClerren; including, one of the country's highest honors: the Bronze Star.

"It is very exciting," Sgt. Bueford McClerren said. "I couldn't believe it."

He also got a Certificate of Merit from Congressman Bill Enyart.

McClerren has one daughter, five grandkids and nine or 11 great-grandkids. He couldn't remember.

He said his wife passed away a few years ago, but said she would have been very proud of him had she been there today.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.