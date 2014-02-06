Update: Dad gets video from Facebook of deceased son

A young man passed away, now his father is searching for any memento of his child, including videos Facebook is now creating for users.
The father sent a request to the company, and even tried tweeting Mark Zuckerberg.
But after no response, the father made a video of himself asking Facebook for the highlight reel of his son’s life.
Berlin said he made the video hoping a few of his friends would share it, but he had no idea more than a million people would watch the video.
"You ever do something crazy because you just don't know what to do anymore, well that's what I'm doing right now," said John Berlin.
In a last ditch effort, Berlin posted a video plea asking social media users to help him get access to a video to remember his son.
“I know it's a shot in the dark, but I don't care-I want to see my sons video," said Berlin.
You may have seen the Look Back videos on Facebook. The company generated the highlight reels to honor their 10th anniversary. The videos look at an individual’s profile, posts, and pictures.
And that’s what Berlin wanted for his son Jesse.
"You know we've got tons of pictures of Jesse, we've got videos of him too, it's another piece that we wanted, I'll take whatever I can get," said Berlin.
Jesse Berlin passed away in 2012 in his sleep. Still to this day, his parents don’t know exactly what happened, but said they remember him as full of life and happiness.
"Here he is trying to teach me to play a few cords on his guitar," said Berlin.
Berlin said Jesse was more than a son, he was a friend. Jesse played in a band: Fivefold.
"This was actually a picture of him playing at the pageant," said Berlin as he showed Heartland News reporter Christy Millweard a memorial picture of his son.
It’s all part of the life Berlin wants to highlight in the Look Back video on Facebook.
"I'll take any piece of him I can get...to share to our grand kids one day,” said Berlin.
Berlin’s video plea went viral with more than a million views on YouTube.
"I just thought a few of my friends would share it and that would be the end of it," said Berlin.
Berlin said he got emails from strangers saying his video is helping them cope with the loss of their own loved one.
"I was looking for closure myself, and all the responses we're getting on email it makes me feel great that I can be a little part of that," said Berlin.
Now Facebook officials tell Berlin they’ll make a video of his son Jesse. He said he didn’t expect to actually get it, but now is excited and even considering throwing a viewing party.
"We're all sitting in anticipation waiting for it, even everybody on Facebook they're all asking me when it's coming out, so I think we're not the only ones waiting to see it," said Berlin.
Berlin told Heartland News that Mark Zuckerberg plans to call him on Thursday evening. Apparently Facebook is talking about changing their policy for access to a deceased loved one’s profile. Zuckerberg is expected to thank Berlin for bringing attention to the issue.
Update: Facebook sent John Berlin the official Look Back video. You can watch it here
