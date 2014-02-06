No injuries after icy Graves County car crash

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the 21 mm of Purchase Parkway.Deputies say Charlotte Wilson, 55, of Fulton, Ky. was traveling south on Purchase Parkway.The vehicle was crossing the bridge near the 21mm, when it struck a patch of ice on the road.The vehicle then began sliding uncontrollably.The vehicle then hit the guardrail on the left side of the road, before hitting the guardrail on the right side.The vehicle then went off the road on the left side into a ditch.Wilson was wearing her seat belt, and did not have any injuries noted at the time.The sheriff's department was assisted at the scene by personnel from KY Highway Department.