Mo. woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill her boyfriend's ex-wife.

KOLR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1e7cWYj ) 48-year-old Nixa resident Diane Elaine Greer remains jailed on $200,000 bond following her plea Wednesday in Greene County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Investigators said Greer and the boyfriend - who is not charged - wanted access to the ex-wife's money.

Springfield police received a tip from a citizen and put an undercover officer on the case. Greer gave the officer $200, a knife and the promise of a Jeep if the murder was carried out.

Police then arranged to stage the killing, with photos as proof for Greer that the other woman was dead. Investigators said Greer confessed in the face of the evidence.

Information from: KOLR-TV, http://www.kolr10.com

