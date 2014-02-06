ISP seize 62 pounds of cocaine/heroin in traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP seize 62 pounds of cocaine/heroin in traffic stop

Patrick S. Romolt (Source: ISP) Patrick S. Romolt (Source: ISP)
More than 62 pounds of cocaine and heroin seized (Source: ISP). More than 62 pounds of cocaine and heroin seized (Source: ISP).
(KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announced the seizure of more than 62 pounds of cocaine and heroin. 

The large load of narcotics was uncovered during a traffic stop after troopers stopped a speeding vehicle.

On Sunday, shortly after 12:40 a.m., an ISP trooper saw a Ford Explorer that was speeding eastbound on I-80 near milepost 72. 

The vehicle was stopped and during the traffic stop, the trooper detected an odor of burnt cannabis while speaking to the driver.

Patrick S. Romolt, 41, of Arizona was charged federally with possession of more than 5 kilos of cocaine with intent to distribute.  Another occupant of the vehicle was released without being charged.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of cannabis and two duffle bags containing over 62 pounds of a suspected substance. Troopers it later tested positive for both cocaine and heroin.

Following the discovery of the illegal drugs, agents from the ISP Zone 3 Criminal Patrol (CRIMPAT) Unit, Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team (CPAT), Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad (MANS), Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) responded and assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

