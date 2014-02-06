Graves' Lady Eagle bowling team claims third Region 1 championsh - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves' Lady Eagle bowling team claims third Region 1 championship

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Graves High Region 1 Champs girls bowling (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Graves High Region 1 Champs girls bowling (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Lady Eagle Bowling team recently won its third consecutive Region 1 bowling championship over Barren County in Bowling Green.

Bowling is in its third year as a Kentucky High School Athletics Association-sanctioned sport activity. The Lady Eagles have won the region every year since the sport has been established with a third place finish in the state tournament last year.

Kelsey Latta also claimed the Region 1 singles championship over her teammate Sarah Watts, who has finished runner-up to Latta the past two years. Latta posted scores of 215, 255, 180, 211 and 192. Watts posted scores of 195, 207, 223, 206 and 204. The Lady Eagle Bowling Team advances to the KHSAA state tournament in Lexington Feb. 13-14.

The Graves County Boys Bowling Team finished in third place at the Region 1 bowling championships. The team lost to South Warren in the semi-final round, as Caleb Miller from South Warren bowled three strikes in the tenth frame to beat Graves County by three pins. Austin Dunn finished in sixth place in singles with scores of 225, 236, 190, 153 and a 187.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith to speak in the Heartland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:20:40 GMT
    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

    Former St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jackie Smith will speak to students at St. Vincent High School in Perryville Wednesday. 

  • Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Bears match offer sheet for Fuller, sign him to 4-year deal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:42:47 GMT
    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller (Source: KFVS)

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    The Chicago Bears have matched the Green Bay Packers' offer sheet for cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed him to a four-year contract.

    •   
Powered by Frankly