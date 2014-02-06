Shooting in Piedmont - Missing man - Dad's Facebook plea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shooting in Piedmont - Missing man - Dad's Facebook plea

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Police are looking for 80-year-old Charles Reeves who is missing. Police are looking for 80-year-old Charles Reeves who is missing.
Christy Millweard has the touching story of a dad and his video plea to Facebook that went viral. Christy Millweard has the touching story of a dad and his video plea to Facebook that went viral.
Police are investigating a shooting in Piedmont. Police say two people were shot and another was beaten.

A 16-year-old boy who ran away from a boarding house is recovering from frostbite after spending the night in the cold in Wayne County, Missouri.

Authorities are looking for a missing 80-year-old man from Doe Run, Missouri. Police are concerned because of the cold weather.

Two people were injured in a fire in Clarkton yesterday. Kadee Brosseau tells us about a good Samaritan who helped get the people out of the house.

Watch Crystal Britt's special I-Team story on Heartland News at Six about more questions in the Molly Young case. Young was found dead in her ex-boyfriend's apartment in 2012.

Several schools were out again today. Go to kfvs12.com/schoolclosings or check the rotating banner in the mobile news app.

Several events and church services are canceled or postponed again tonight.

Have you see all the Facebook videos on your friends' timelines? One man who lives in Arnold, Missouri put out a plea to Facebook to create a video of pictures from the Facebook page of his dead son. Christy Millweard talked to the man today about his video that went viral and Facebook's response!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

Powered by Frankly