18 year old accused of credit card theft in Carbondale

Carbondale police say an 18-year-old was taken into custody in connection to a credit card theft.

The theft happened in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.

During the course of the investigation, officers say the suspect made several purchases with the credit card in Carbondale around 12 a.m. on February 1.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Lucas Hayden Collins.

Collins faces charges of theft and unlawful use of a credit card. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail.