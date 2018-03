Suspect in custody after 3 injured in Piedmont shooting

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Police have a suspect in custody after three people were injured in a shooting in Piedmont.Three people were injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.Two people were shot and one was injured from glass fragments.Two people were flown to Cape Girardeau and one person was taken to Poplar Bluff for treatment.No word on the identity of the victims or the suspect.Heartland News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.