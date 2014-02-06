MoDOT to hold public meeting on proposed Scott City Interchange

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 25 to discuss construction of an interchange south of Scott City.

The meeting will be held at the City Hall in Scott City, located at 215 Chester Ave.

"Visitors can stop-by anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with a member of the project team and provide their comments," said Project Manager Eric Krapf.

The proposed interchange would provide access to south Scott City, as well as a connection from Interstate 55 to Kelso. Additionally, the project would relieve congestion at the Route 61/K/M/I-55 interchange.

The proposed project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the existing Route PP overpass bridge. Approximately 7,500 feet of new outer road east of Interstate 55 will be needed to connect to County Road 311, as well as improvements to the remaining portion of County Road 311 to Scott City. The Route PP bridge would be widened to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange.

For more information, please contact Krapf at (573) 472-5261, Transportation Project Designer David Blalock at (573) 472-5295 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). An online meeting, including the meeting handout and an opportunity to comment, is available by clicking here.

