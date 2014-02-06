Graves to host Paducah Tilghman in make-up basketball games

The Graves County High School boys' basketball teams will host a triple-header with Paducah Tilghman Monday, February 10.

The freshmen teams play at 4:30 p.m., JV at 6 p.m., and varsity at 7:30 p.m.

The Graves County High School girls' basketball teams will host a double-header with Paducah Tilghman Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15. The JV teams will play at 2 p.m. and the varsity at 3:30 p.m.

The rescheduled games make up ones postponed previously, due to inclement weather.

