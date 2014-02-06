Corps to hold meeting on Mississippi River training structure pr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Corps to hold meeting on Mississippi River training structure projects

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting on Feb. 19 on two Mississippi River training structure projects.

According to the Corps, the environmental assessments are for the Grand Tower Phase 5 project and Dogtooth Bend Phase 5 project. Both are part of the St. Louis District's regulating works program.

The meeting will be held at Shawnee High School Community Unit School Dist. #84 Library in Wolk Lake on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Grand Tower project is located in the middle Mississippi River between river miles 67 and 74 in Cape Girardeau and Union County near Cape Girardeau.

The Dogtooth phase is between river miles 20 and 40 in Scott and Mississippi Counties in Missouri and Alexander County in Illinois. It's roughly 3.5 miles downstream from Commerce, Mo.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly