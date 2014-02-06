Corps to hold meeting on Mississippi River training structure projects

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting on Feb. 19 on two Mississippi River training structure projects.According to the Corps, the environmental assessments are for the Grand Tower Phase 5 project and Dogtooth Bend Phase 5 project. Both are part of the St. Louis District's regulating works program.The meeting will be held at Shawnee High School Community Unit School Dist. #84 Library in Wolk Lake on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.The Grand Tower project is located in the middle Mississippi River between river miles 67 and 74 in Cape Girardeau and Union County near Cape Girardeau.The Dogtooth phase is between river miles 20 and 40 in Scott and Mississippi Counties in Missouri and Alexander County in Illinois. It's roughly 3.5 miles downstream from Commerce, Mo.