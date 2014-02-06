Man accused of beating wife, shooting 2 men, stealing friend's car

Police have arrested a man suspected of beating his wife who is eight months pregnant and shooting two men.



Jonathan C. Elliot, 32, of Patterson, Missouri faces charges including felony stealing, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering, two counts of assault first degree, and assault second degree.



Piedmont Police Chief Richards Sanders says they received a call of shots fired at 11:50 a.m. in the 100 block of 4th Street.



Police found three victims when they arrived on scene. Two men had been shot and one woman was beaten in the face.



Chief Sanders says it started as a domestic situation. According to the probable cause statement, Elliot was angry with his wife over missing money from their income tax refund and because he believed she was having an affair.



Jonathan Cody Elliot is accused of beating his wife in the face while in the car driving down 4th Street in Piedmont. As he stopped the car, his wife's father confronted Cody Elliot with a pistol. Cody Elliot is accused of shooting the father with a .410 shotgun in the upper left chest.



Elliot got the pistol from the father and shot another man related to the wife in the buttocks as he was running away from Elliot, according to the probable cause statement.



Elliot is also accused of shooting at two people in a car because Elliot believed one of the people in the car was having an affair with his wife.



Two people were flown to Cape Girardeau and one person was taken to Poplar Bluff for treatment.



Chief Sanders says the injuries appear to be non life-threatening.



Chief Sanders says the suspect drove to Patterson, Missouri in a silver Mustang where he abandoned the car. He called a friend to pick him up saying he ran out of gas. After he told the friend he was involved in a shooting, the friend tried to get him to turn himself in and stopped the car for Elliot to get out. However, Elliot is accused of pulling a gun on the friend and stealing the friend's 1993 Ford Tempo, according to the probable cause statement.



Elliott was arrested around 2:15 p.m. in St. Francois County on Route 49.



According to Captain Eric Hovis with Fredericktown Police Department, an officer saw the Piedmont suspect and followed him up Highway 67. He said another officer joined and the suspect, Elliott, turned on Highway DD in St. Francois County. Officers pulled him over and arrested him without incident.



Piedmont Chief of Police Richard Sanders says the victim shot with a shotgun in the shoulder was released from the hospital Thursday night.



Doctors were operating Friday morning at a Cape Girardeau hospital on the other male in order to remove the bullet.



Sanders says the wife and the baby is okay, and as of Thursday night, was still hospitalized.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

