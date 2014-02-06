Missing 80-year-old St. Francois Co. man found alive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing 80-year-old St. Francois Co. man found alive

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Charles Reever (Source: St. Francois County SO) Charles Reever (Source: St. Francois County SO)
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities have located a missing 80-year-old Missouri man just outside of Jefferson City.

According to Sgt. Randy Tate, Charles Reever, 80, of Doe Run was found in his 2004 Gold Jeep Cherokee in a ditch around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Reever was reportedly very cold and confused.

He was taken to St. Mary's hospital and is being treated for minor hypothermia and confusion, but is expected to be okay.

He was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Reever has gone missing in the past, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff.

Family and police were concerned because of cold weather and his age.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly