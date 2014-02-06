MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss proposed Scott City inte - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss proposed Scott City interchange

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced they will hold a public meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 to discuss construction of an interchange south of Scott City.

The meeting will be held at the City Hall in Scott City, located at 215 Chester Ave.

"Visitors can stop-by anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with a member of the project team and provide their comments," said Project Manager Eric Krapf.

According to MoDOT, the proposed interchange would provide access to south Scott City, as well as a connection from Interstate 55 to Kelso. Also, the project would relieve congestion at the Route 61/K/M/I-55 interchange.

The proposed project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the existing Route PP overpass bridge.

MoDOT says around 7,500 feet of new outer road east of Interstate 55 will be needed to connect to County Road 311, as well as improvements to the remaining portion of County Road 311 to Scott City.

The Route PP bridge would also have to be widened to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange.

For more information, please contact Krapf at (573) 472-5261, Transportation Project Designer David Blalock at (573) 472-5295 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636).

An online meeting, including the meeting handout and an opportunity to comment, is available here: Online meeting.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly