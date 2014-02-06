Curator's talk at River Campus postponed due to ice

A curator’s talk by Dr. Joni Hand originally scheduled for Feb. 7 in the River Campus Art Gallery has been postponed due to icy conditions.

According to the university, the talk will now take place 4 p.m. Feb. 14 and will last from 4-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-7 p.m.

Hand is assistant professor of art history at Southeast Missouri State University.

Dr. Hand is curating “Works in Progress: Interdisciplinary Exhibition and Lecture Series,” which opened Feb. 3 in the River Campus Art Gallery.

The exhibition, which will remain on display through Feb. 27.