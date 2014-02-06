Paperwork filed to extradite Jackson County murder suspect from Missouri

A man accused of murdering a Cape Girardeau woman was arrested in St. Louis Thursday evening.

Man accused of using handgun in murder of Cape Girardeau woman

Cape Girardeau police and federal agents surrounded an apartment building at the corner of Sprigg and Mason Streets on Wednesday afternoon.