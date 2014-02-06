Paperwork filed to extradite Jackson County murder suspect from - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paperwork filed to extradite Jackson County murder suspect from Missouri

Brandon Banks (Source: St. Louis County Jail, Vine) Brandon Banks (Source: St. Louis County Jail, Vine)
Marsha Ann Brown (Photo source: Family) Marsha Ann Brown (Photo source: Family)
The body of Marsha Ann Brown was found along Hwy. 51 in Jackson County on Jan. 14. The body of Marsha Ann Brown was found along Hwy. 51 in Jackson County on Jan. 14.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County state's attorney has filed paperwork to extradite the man accused in the murder of a Cape Girardeau woman.

The man accused of the murder of a Cape Girardeau woman has waived extradition back to Missouri.

Brandon L. Banks, 28, was arrested at a St. Louis, Mo. home on Jan. 16. He is charged with the first degree murder of Marsha Ann Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau. A passerby saw her body while driving on Hwy. 51 near Makanda, Ill. and called police the morning of Jan. 14. According to court documents, Banks is accused of using a handgun to kill Brown.

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr says he has submitted an application to the Illinois governor's office that includes the suspect, charges, photo, fingerprints and other details on the case.

The Illinois governor's office will send the extradition request to Missouri.

In Missouri, a court ruling will determine if Banks is the person who the Jackson County State’s Attorney believes committed the crime.

At that point the Missouri governor will order the person to be removed from Missouri to Illinois.

