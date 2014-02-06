KSP warns cell phone users about 'One Ring Scam'

The Kentucky State Police is warning cell phone users about "The One-Ring Scam" making its rounds.

According to KSP, the Better Business Bureau is seeing a sudden increase of reports of ‘ring and runs' on cell phones. And, state police say that's where returning a missed call from an unknown number may cost you.

KSP says the so called scammers profit from people who are curious enough to return the missed calls.

"A computer program originating outside the U.S. dials American customers and lets the phone ring one or two times before hanging up," says Webb. "This is enough time to register on a phone's missed-calls screen, but typically not enough time for a user to actually answer. Many people who receive a missed call will return the call and that is when their account is charged approximately $20 for the call and $9 for every additional minute."

BBB call this method ‘phone cramming,' when automated dialers send out thousands of calls to random numbers.

Most of the area codes from the "scammers" are from the Caribbean Islands, but BBB says there's really no way to know where the calls are actually coming from.

The following is a list of area codes the BBB said is connected with the scam:

Dominican Republic - 809

Jamaica - 876

British Virgin Islands - 284

Grenada - 473

Aruba - 297

Antigua - 473

"We are encouraging people to review their cell phone statements and contact their cellular carrier immediately if they notice unauthorized charges," said Webb.

KSP warns to abstain from returning calls you do not recognize.

