I-Team: More questions in Molly Young case

New questions come to light in the Molly Young investigation.

It's a case out of Southern Illinois that Heartland News has been following closely.

Molly's story isn't losing steam, in fact it's gaining.

The Justice for Molly Facebook page has more than 25,000 members, and continues to grow.

In August of 2013, the Jackson County State's Attorney announced that a special prosecutor had been appointed in the Molly Young death investigation.

The Special Prosecution Unit of the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor office was tasked to looked into the matter.

Edwin Parkinson, a former Morgan County prosecutor, is working the case.

According to the Appellate Prosecutor's website, the Special Prosecution Unit has been particularly active in downstate Illinois, where personnel and financial resources are more limited than in more populous counties.

According to statements made in a news release, Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr said he was recusing himself from the case out of respect for a justice system where his role is not only to do justice, but to give the appearance that justice has been done.

Special Prosecutor Parkinson told Heartland News I-Team reporter Crystal Britt, that his office is closer to making a public update on the re-investigation into Molly's death.

"We don't want a half way investigation and put a rubber stamp on insufficient evidence," said Larry Young, Molly's father.

Larry Young is a father on a mission.

He in no way believes his 21-year-old daughter Molly put a gun to her head, and pulled the trigger.

"We want the truth to come out and every stone turned over," said Young.

Molly was found dead at her ex-boyfriend Richie Minton's apartment in Carbondale in March of 2012.

Minton was a Carbondale Police Dispatcher at the time.

We've told you in recent months about some of the initial questions Molly's family and friends have about Molly's death.

Reports show no fingerprints were found on the gun used in Molly's death.

No gunshot residue was found on Molly's hands.

Scratches were found on Minton's back, and there are concerns about why Minton has refused to answer investigators questions thus far.

His attorney, Terry Green, said last summer: "Please do not mistake the lack of comment as evidence of wrongdoing."

Another question many have is why neighbors at the same apartment complex told Heartland News exclusively that Carbondale Police arrived at the scene before the 911 call.

That is an accusation Police Chief Jodi O'Guinn said never happen.

Over time, new questions have emerged.

It is believed that Molly died in the early morning hours of March 24.

Close friend Cullen Stout said he was with Molly on the night of the 22nd, and into the early hours of the 23rd.

"It was almost a celebration of her life," said Cullen Stout. "We went to celebrate the next chapter of her life."

Cullen said they went to a concert at the Hanger Nine in Carbondale.

"There was a band playing that Molly suggested we go see," Stout said.

Cullen is disabled and has a personal assistant. He said his personal assistant drove that night, and the two picked Molly up between 8 and 9 p.m.

"We were out until 1:30 may be 2 a.m," Stout said.

Here is what doesn't make sense, and it's all in the police records.

The reports show the search history on Molly's home laptop computer.

There were multiple "suicide" searches.

Looking at the date and time, all but a handful were made during the time Cullen Stout said Molly was with him.

Stout said there is no way, and something doesn't make sense.

"There were many people who saw us," Stout said.

Back at the apartment complex, West Hill Circle, where Molly died, there are concerns of why police didn't interview more tenants.

The property manager at the time, Carolyn Fronek, said she was never questioned or informed about Molly's death.

Fronek also said her son was a tenant of the complex back in March of 2012. He lived across the parking lot from where Molly died.

"Why was my son never questioned," asked Carolyn Fronek. "There were 32 units in that complex, every unit should have had a door knocked on."

"The consensus is there are some evidentiary matters that need to be looked into that have not gotten proper scrutiny or possibly overlooked," said Charlie Lamont.

Charlie Lamont is Molly Young's uncle.

He also served for more than 33 years on the Mount Vernon Police Department.

Lamont is now heading up an independent investigative committee of retired and current officers and coroners.

"All we've ever asked for is a fair and complete investigation," Lamont said.

The Jackson County State's Attorney stood in front of reporters last summer saying there was not enough evidence to move forward.

"But, should additional evidence become available I have pledged to the Young's and I have sworn to the public it would be considered," said Michael Carr.

"We're hoping that word pans out," said Charlie Lamont.

Larry Young refuses to give up hope.

"I'm going to fight this case whether statute of limitations run out or not," Young said. "If I have to go to Washington D.C. and start knocking on doors I plan on doing that."

Larry Young wants to see this case reach a grand jury, but not without further investigation.

Special Prosecutor, Ed Parkinson told Heartland News that a number of interviews and re-interviews were attempted and/or completed by Illinois State Police over the past three months.

Parkinson said his office is about a month out from releasing the results of the re-investigation.

