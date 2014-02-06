Grant Dade is only the 3rd Chief Meteorologist in the 60-year history of KFVS-TV, following in the footsteps of legends Don McNeely and Bob Reeves.

Born the son of an Air Force pilot, Grant has been all over the country and has experienced all types of weather. At the age of five, he witnessed a softball sized hail storm and from then on, he was hooked on weather.

Grant's took a much different path to forecasting weather professionally than your typical meteorologist. Instead of following his passion for weather, Grant went to Auburn University and studied construction management. Toward the end of his time in college, he started working in the restaurant business and decided to pursue a career in restaurant management. For 15 years Grant managed various restaurant chains including Chili's, Copeland's, and Texas Roadhouse.

While working as a managing partner for Texas Roadhouse, Grant finally decided it was time for a career change and opted to follow his true passion. So he went back to school at Mississippi State, completing the Broadcast Meteorology Program and finishing at the top of his class with a 4.0 GPA.

Grant's first "weather gig" was at WOAY-TV in Oak Hill, West Virginia, as the morning and midday meteorologist. After working in West Virginia for nine months, KLTV, the Raycom Media station in Tyler, Texas, offered Grant the same position where he worked for nearly seven years. While there, he won "Best Weathercast" from the Texas Associated Press of Broadcasters in 2010 and 2012. He also started a storm chasing campaign using his personal car that was totaled in a storm with softball sized hail. He eventually designed a state-of-the-art chase vehicle used to help educate and keep viewers safe during severe weather.

In addition to loving the weather, Grant enjoys fishing, photography, and cooking. He looks forward to a new journey in life and exploring the Heartland. Grant is married to his wife Anita and they have a daughter Halen, and yes, it's pronounced like the band Van Halen.

