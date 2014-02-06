16-year-old runaway from boarding home recovering after spending night in cold

16-year-old runaway from boarding home recovering after spending - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering after train workers found him in the cold in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, the boy ran away from a boarding home in Wayne County Tuesday night.

He left the home around 6:30 p.m. and was found by train workers passing through the area at 2 a.m. the next day.

The boy walked eight or nine miles from the home and was found four miles south of Leeper Mill Spring.

He was taken to a local hospital for frostbite and other cold weather issues. He is in stable condition.

