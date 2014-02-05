Ina Police Department carless - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ina Police Department carless

INA, IL (KFVS) - The past few days have really taken a toll on the Ina Police Department.

And Chief Travis Allen says it all began on Friday night.

"My, Officer Anthony Amato responded to Love's Truck Stop on a report of a 7-week old baby not breathing," Chief Allen said. "Once on the scene he performed CPR on the infant until EMS crews arrived on the scene."

Officer Amato didn't give up on trying to save the little baby's life.  He escorted the ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.

"He attempted to block the traffic in the intersection. He was blocking it so the ambulance could get into the hospital quicker. At which point the ambulance struck the rear of the squad car," Chief Allen said. "The ambulance continued onto the emergency room."

The efforts of Officer Amator, the EMT's with Litton Ambulance and doctors in the ER couldn't revive the infant and she was pronounced dead.

Then on Tuesday evening the Illinois State Police called for help controlling traffic at semi truck rollover on I-57 near Ina.

Officer Amato responded again.

"Thank goodness Officer Amato was out of his squad car at the time. He pulled up got out of his car to assist the trooper, and then almost immediately the car was hit by a semi," Chief Allen said.

That leaves the police department without any squad cars to patrol the streets in Ina.

"Right now we are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office they are covering calls in our jurisdiction. And the Illinois State Police are also extended their troopers to help cover our area," Chief Allen said. "And we're working with some surrounding departments to get a loaner car from them until we can see if one of our's can be repaired."

