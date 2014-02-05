What's it like driving a 25-ton truck on ice? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What's it like driving a 25-ton truck on ice?

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Tuesday's wintry weather conditions were dangerous for all drivers.

We asked a few truck-drivers to get their perspective.

Truck drivers say it doesn't matter what you drive, when the roads are iced over, it's not going to be good.

Then, throw a load of a few tons on your vehicle, and it gets worse.

Truck drivers say the road conditions are still less than ideal.

"It's just scary knowing you got 40,000 pounds behind you, pushing you and it doesn't help your brakes any," Randy Melton said.

Melton says he is used to the tough conditions but doesn't take anything for granted.

"It is absolutely terrible," Melton said. "It's dangerous. It's hazardous. You don't want to drive in it. You got a deadline to meet. You got customers waiting on you."

That's why just a few trucks over, Greg Dutile from Seattle pre-planned his delivery.

"Well to come out here I left a day early because I knew the weather was going to be bad so I would be out here in time so I wouldn't be late for my appointment," Ductile said.

In the tucking business, both drivers say the road conditions are crucial. But, that doesn't mean it's easy.

"It's tough you got to have your hands on the wheel and no distractions" Melton said.

Truckers say it doesn't matter where you are from, slick roads are a problem for everyone.

