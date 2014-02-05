Paducah PD: 'Coffee with a Cop' Feb. 7

On Friday, officers from Paducah Police Department will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships-and drink coffee.All community members are invited. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Etcetera Coffeehouse, 320 N. 6th Street in Paducah.“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Assistant Police Chief Stacey Grimes. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.