Police ask for help finding woman suspected of taking money from purse

(Source: Paducah Police Dept.)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of stealing a bank envelope from another woman’s purse at the southside Kroger store.

A Grand Rivers woman told an officer that she was shopping at the store on Jan. 24. She said when she got to the register to pay, she realized the bank envelope containing her grocery money was missing from her purse.

After she was not able to locate the envelope in her car or at her home, the woman said she believed that a woman who “snubbed” her in the store had taken the envelope while her back was turned. Employees at the store checked surveillance video on Friday, and it shows a white female with shoulder length brown hair and glasses taking the envelope out of the victim’s purse.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

