Southeast Missouri State closed for the remainder of the week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri State closed for the remainder of the week

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will be closed through Friday. That includes all Southeast campuses in Cape girardeau, Sikeston, Kennett, and Malden.

According to Ann Hayes with Southeast Missouri State University, the university is having trouble getting salt and sand to clear the parking lots.

They have concern for pedestrians on campus.

"We have over 11,000 students and only 3,000 live on campus so we have probably between 7,000 or 8,000 people coming in every day for classes; and, the facilities folks have done a great job on the sidewalks but the parking lots are really treacherous right now," said Dr. Kenneth Dobbins, Southeast President.

Hayes says the last time the university for this many days in a row was the ice storm of 2009.

The University School for Young Children is closed until Monday.

Kent Library will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly