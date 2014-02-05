Snow days can be headaches for parents - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Snow days can be headaches for parents

DELTA, MO (KFVS) - It seems like it’s never going away, snow and ice, slippery roads and snow days.

"We're constantly trying to find a babysitter," said Brandy Patterson, mother of three in Delta, Mo.

Patterson’s three kids are in school, so when they’re not in class because of the weather, it creates a problem.

"If it wasn't for my mom or my dad, there's no way I could do it," said Patterson.

Patterson works full time and her kids ride the bus.

She’s glad school officials are worried about her kids’ safety, but logistically it can make for a winter weather worry.

"Sometimes I have to leave work, there are issues all the time with it," said Patterson.

Another southeast Missouri mother said she worries about the missed class time, and hopes her kids can remember what they’ve learned.

For some parents, it’s not when the kids are out of school, but instead when the kids are going back to class.

I talked to one couple who said they had a trip planned around Memorial Day, but now they have to cancel it since the kids will still be in school.

"That's a big problem too, because it's going to run over into their summer they're going to miss camps and ball games and all that," said Patterson.

In Missouri, state law says kids have to make up the first six days missed, then beginning with day seven they make up one day for every two days missed, up to 10 days.

Days that even the students are ready to make up.

"They like it, but I think they're starting to get bored, kind of get house fever," said Patterson.

If you have a question on how many days your child will make up, contact your individual school district. 

