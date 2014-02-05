CVS Caremark to pull tobacco products from shelves - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CVS Caremark to pull tobacco products from shelves

It is a $2 billion decision from one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country. It is a $2 billion decision from one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country.
Fewer Americans are smoking, down to just 18% of adults today compared to 42% in 1965. Fewer Americans are smoking, down to just 18% of adults today compared to 42% in 1965.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You may have seen a new CVS Pharmacy built in Cape Girardeau at the corner of Kingshighway and William Streets.

If you walk in today, cigarettes line the wall behind the register. But that will soon be a thing of the past.

"Today CVS Caremark is announcing a significant step to promote better health with our decision to stop selling cigarettes and tobacco products in our stores by October 1 of this year," CVS Caremark President/CEO Larry Merlo said in a video announcement.

A $2 billion decision from one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the country.

CVS announces it will no longer carry tobacco products in any of its 7,600 stores nationwide

"When we asked ourselves where we expect to be in the future as a healthcare company, it became clear that removing tobacco products from our stores is the right thing to do," said Merlo.

It may sound like a lot of money to lose, but CVS says selling healthy living is much more profitable.

Here's why. Fewer Americans are smoking, down to just 18% of adults today compared to 42% in 1965.

And some local businesses have adopted non-smoking policies as a result like Beef O' Brady's in Cape.

"It helps our business astronomically," said manager Luke Madden. "Most of the people that sit down at the bar say they come here just because it's non-smoking. So it works out great."

Even though Dale Rodgers uses tobacco, he supports the decision by CVS and says he will continue to shop there.

"I mean I go there regardless," said Rodgers. "People are going to make their own choice in life anyway. Regardless of if they buy it there or somewhere else."

This spring the company is expected to roll out a program to help smokers quit.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly