East Prairie man accused of assaulting victim

An East Prairie man is facing assault charges in Mississippi County, Missouri.Monte Steven Boyer, 49, of East Prairie, was charged with felony felonious restraint and domestic assault charges.Deputies say Monte Boyer assaulted a victim Sunday and then fled the scene.A short time later, he was found and taken into custody by a Mississippi County deputy and and booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center.When the deputy returned to the residence, the victim told him Boyer had pushed his way into the home and assaulted her.Bond is set at $25,000.Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.