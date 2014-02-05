Salt shortage - Slick roads - Announcement at 6:00

It's probably safe to say most kids across the Heartland had another snow day today. Several more schools have called off classes for tomorrow . While the kids might enjoy sitting at home instead of the classroom, parents are becoming concerned how the make up days will be cutting into their schedule. Christy Millweard talked to some parents today about their concerns on Heartland News at Six. Go to kfvs12.com/schoolclosings for the latest school closings list or find it on the rotating banner on our news app.Several churches have canceled Wednesday evening services and several businesses are closed. See our unofficial list of businesses and event cancellations A husband and wife survived a fire, but the fire destroyed their home near Delta and everything in it last night.There were several reports of crashes this morning as drivers got out and about on slick roads. Road crews spent the night working to clear the roads. With all the winter weather, road crews are running low on salt. Kadee Brosseau found out it's not a matter of money, but supply. See her story on Heartland News at Five. Check road conditions at kfvs12.com/roadconditions

CVS, the nation's second-largest drugstore chain, is kicking the habit of selling tobacco products as it continues to shift its focus toward being more of a health care provider. The company said today that it will phase out cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco by Oct. 1 in its 7,600 stores nationwide. Mollie Lair explains more of the company's decision on Heartland News at Six.

It's college signing day for high school athletes! Todd Richards tells us about local Heartland signees.



Shh! It's a secret! Make sure to watch Heartland News at Six for a special announcement!



Christy HendricksDigital Content Director