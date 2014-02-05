Salt shortage - Slick roads - Announcement at 6:00 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salt shortage - Slick roads - Announcement at 6:00

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
A fire destroyed a home near Delta last night. A fire destroyed a home near Delta last night.
It's probably safe to say most kids across the Heartland had another snow day today. Several more schools have called off classes for tomorrow. While the kids might enjoy sitting at home instead of the classroom, parents are becoming concerned how the make up days will be cutting into their schedule. Christy Millweard talked to some parents today about their concerns on Heartland News at Six. Go to kfvs12.com/schoolclosings for the latest school closings list or find it on the rotating banner on our news app.

Several churches have canceled Wednesday evening services and several businesses are closed. See our unofficial list of businesses and event cancellations.

A husband and wife survived a fire, but the fire destroyed their home near Delta and everything in it last night.

There were several reports of crashes this morning as drivers got out and about on slick roads. Road crews spent the night working to clear the roads. With all the winter weather, road crews are running low on salt. Kadee Brosseau found out it's not a matter of money, but supply. See her story on Heartland News at Five. Check road conditions at kfvs12.com/roadconditions.

CVS, the nation's second-largest drugstore chain, is kicking the habit of selling tobacco products as it continues to shift its focus toward being more of a health care provider. The company said today that it will phase out cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco by Oct. 1 in its 7,600 stores nationwide. Mollie Lair explains more of the company's decision on Heartland News at Six.

It's college signing day for high school athletes! Todd Richards tells us about local Heartland signees.

Shh! It's a secret! Make sure to watch Heartland News at Six for a special announcement!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly