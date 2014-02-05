Mo. Supreme Court: archdiocese must release names - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. Supreme Court: archdiocese must release names

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court says the Archdiocese of St. Louis must release the names of church employees accused of sexual abuse over the past 20 years.

The Wednesday ruling upholds a St. Louis judge's earlier decision. The names will be released only to an unnamed woman suing the diocese and her attorneys, not to the general public.

The archdiocese subsequently released a list of 240 complaints made against 115 priests and other employees since 1986. A court order keeps the names sealed to the public.

The lawsuit was filed in 2011 by a 19-year--old woman who claimed the abuse began when she was 5 years old and attended St. Cronan's parish.

The priest had been convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy at a parish in University City decades earlier.

