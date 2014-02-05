Murphysboro man sentenced after stealing TV

A man has been sentenced to prison time for a Murphysboro home burglary.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Kenneth R. Carson, 29, of Murpysboro, has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Prosecutors say Carson admitted to entering a home on Stilley Road in Murphysboro in May 2013, stealing a television and selling it for cash.

This case was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

