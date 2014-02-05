Lane Restriction on Shawneetown bridge postponed due to weather

Due to weather conditions, transportation officials say a lane restriction to one lane has been postponed at the Ohio River bridge at Shawneetown, Illinois.

The restriction is planned for inspection work on the KY Hwy 56/IL Route 13 Ohio River Bridge. The lane closure has been postponed until Monday, February 10.

The Shawneetown Bridge is at Ohio River navigation mile point 858.1

