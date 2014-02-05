Funeral arrangements set for mother, daughter killed in Clarkton fire

Funeral arrangements have been set for a mother and daughter who died after a house fire in Clarkton.A mother has died from a injuries sustained in a house fire just days after her daughter.According to Clarkton Police Chief Shawn Maddox, Stephanie Studie died Saturday, Feb. 8. Her daughter, 14-year-old Hannah Weingartner, died Friday.Visitation for Studie and Weingartner will be from 6 - 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12 at DeLisle Funeral Home in Portageville. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Portageville.Clarkton Police say fire crews and police responded to the fire Wednesday, Feb 5. When they arrived, the home was filled with smoke and flames were showing."We were alerted that there were two people inside, a mother and daughter," Clarkton Police Chief Shawn Maddox said.Clarkton Fire Chief Terry Redden says crews had to wait until enough personnel had arrived on scene for it to be safe to go inside the home. He says according to policy, firefighters must enter a burning building in pairs and two other firefighters must be outside the building at the same time. Redden says only three volunteer firefighters were available to be on scene initially. That's why more crews were called to the scene from other departments.Family along with emergency crews from Clarkton, Malden and Gideon were able to cut a hole in the home with a chain saw, and then get inside."We were able to cut a hole in the back of the trailer and had two fire personnel rush in and pull the mom and daughter out," Maddox said.Both the mother and her daughter were pulled from the smoke-filled home. They were taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to hospital burn unit center for treatment.The community held a prayer service at the First Baptist Church in Clarkton Thursday, Feb. 6."We love them and we are here," said Tammy Redden, one of the victim's school teachers.The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.