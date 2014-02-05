Icy conditions slow sales at businesses in Anna - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Icy conditions slow sales at businesses in Anna

Kiki's Coffeehouse (Source: Mike Mohundro) Kiki's Coffeehouse (Source: Mike Mohundro)
Wiffle Boys Pizza (Source: Mike Mohundro) Wiffle Boys Pizza (Source: Mike Mohundro)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) - Businesses in Anna, Illionis have been impacted by the latest round of winter weather.

Some businesses closed down on Wednesday, and others had lower customer turnouts.

Kiki's Coffeehouse in downtown Anna was open Wednesday, but sales were down about 25 percent.

"Normally we have a lot of foot traffic here, but today we haven't had that much since not many people are out on these icy roads," said owner Kathy Bryan.

Bryan said students usually come down this way for lunch. But, the school is out Wednesday, so there are no sales there to be had. 

Everyone should get back to normal business once the streets are cleared, according to Bryan. 

Wiffle Boys Pizza in Anna hasn't seen much of an increase or decrease in sales since the latest round of wintry mix.

Less people are picking up their orders however, and having them delivered.

Pizza driver Andrew Adams says that safety is their number one priority. In fact, they limit their drivers to only drive on primary and secondary roads.

On back roads with a lot of ice they do not drive on at all.

Adams says normal business will resume when the roads are clear but for now, they will take it as safe as they can. 

