Indiana man injured in I-64 icy crash

An Indiana man was injured in a crash Wednesday morning on I-64 in southern Illinois.

According to state police, Aaron Reckelhoff, 29, of Evansville, Indiana was westbound around 7:40 a.m. on the interstate at mile marker 97.5 when he lost control of his truck on an icy road.

His truck slid into a ditch before hitting a tree and rolling over.

Recklhoff was taken by ambulance to an Evansville hospital for treatment.

Illinois State Police was assisted at the scene by Wayne City Ambulance, Wayne Fire Protection District #1 and Rick's Towing.

