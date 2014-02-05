Second Carbondale bank robbery suspect in custody

Two people are now accused of robbing the SIU Credit Union on Monday.



On Wednesday, Jonathon M. Whitehead of Carbondale was taken into custody.

Police say Whitehead was charged with financial institution robbery.

Whitehead was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

A Murphysboro man is also in custody in connection to the robbery.



David E. White of Murphysboro was charged with financial institution robbery.



White was booked into the Jackson County Jail.



Monday, Feb. 3 shortly after 4:20 p.m., the Carbondale Police Department responded to SIU Credit Union at 1217 West Main Street for a report of a bank robbery.



According to Carbondale Police, a white male went into the bank and demanded money.



Police say no other suspects are being sought at this time, however the investigation is continuing.



