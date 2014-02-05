Second Carbondale bank robbery suspect in custody - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Second Carbondale bank robbery suspect in custody

David E. White (Source: Carbondale PD) David E. White (Source: Carbondale PD)
Jonathon M. Whitehead (Source: Carbondale PD) Jonathon M. Whitehead (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Two people are now accused of robbing the SIU Credit Union on Monday.

On Wednesday, Jonathon M. Whitehead of Carbondale was taken into custody.

Police say Whitehead was charged with financial institution robbery.

Whitehead was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

A Murphysboro man is also in custody in connection to the robbery.

David E. White of Murphysboro was charged with financial institution robbery. 

White was booked into the Jackson County Jail. 

Monday, Feb. 3 shortly after 4:20 p.m., the Carbondale Police Department responded to SIU Credit Union at 1217 West Main Street for a report of a bank robbery.

According to Carbondale Police, a white male went into the bank and demanded money.

Police say no other suspects are being sought at this time, however the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly