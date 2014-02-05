US 641, KY 91 shut down after car hits utility pole

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

US 641 and KY 91 are closed in the Fredonia area of Caldwell County after a car struck a utility pole at the north edge of Fredonia.Passenger vehicles are being detoured down side streets while a utility crew replaces the damaged pole.There is no detour available for semi trucks. They will have to wait.Fredonia Fire Department and Caldwell County Sheriff's Department are handling traffic control.The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates the roads to be block until around 11 a.m.