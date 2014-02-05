Crash near Dexter breaks utility pole

Part of Highway 25 south of Dexter was closed after a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened one mile south of Dexter around 8:15 a.m.



A 1998 Chevy driven by Adam Hughey, 42, of Campbell, Missouri slid on the ice covered road, crossed the centerline and was hit by a 1997 GMC truck driven by Terry R. Nims, 27, of Grayridge, Missouri.

Hughey's vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned.



The GMC truck slid off the right side of the road and broke a utility pole.



Hughey and a passenger had moderate injuries. A 13-year-old passenger had minor injuries. Hughey's two passengers were wearing a seatbelt. Hughey was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



