Interstate 55 slick, causing crashes Wednesday morning

Parts of Interstate 55 are slick and causing crashes Wednesday morning.

Two crashes have been reported so far, one at the 99 mile marker in Cape Girardeau County and another at the 124 mile marker in Perry County.

Cape Girardeau Police were on the scene of the crash at mile marker 99 and the road was closed for a while, but is now open again.

A vehicle had gone into the median and no one was injured in that crash.



Currently there is no word on injuries for the Perry County crash.

