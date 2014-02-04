I-57 SB back open after semi crashes into squad car in 1 of 3 semi crashes

Interstate 57 southbound is back open after it was shut down at mile post 82 around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday due to several crashes.



There were still patches of snow and ice in the area.



Troopers say a semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side due to weather conditions. Barrington D. Wilson, 22, of Stroudsburg, Penn. was driving a 2013 Volvo semi with a box trailer. It was southbound at mile post 81.5 when Barrington lost control, slide into the median and overturned. He was not injured. He was charged with driving too fast for conditions.



Also, a second semi hit the rear of a Ina Police Squad car. The officer was not in the police car and was not injured. The officer had been providing traffic control. The semi was driven by Mirsad Hadzallc, 53, of Holland, Michigan. The semi came to rest in the median. the squad car stayed in the southbound lanes. Hadzallc was charged with driving too fast for conditions and failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle. Hadzallc was not injured.



After these two crashes, vehicles were backed up on the interstate. Patricio Melendez Arrieta, 52, of El Paso, Texas was driving a 1996 Volvo semi pulling a car hauling trailer. Zacharia A. Kofski, 27, of Richmond, Indiana was driving a 2007 Mack semi 5 axle combination. Kofski slowed down for the traffic back up. Arrieta lost control and hit Kofski's semi in the rear. Kofski's vehicle went into the median. Arrieta was charged with driving too fast for conditions. Kofski was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Arrieta and a passenger in his semi were not injured.



