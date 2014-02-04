Slick roads - Deadly crash - New Carbondale mayor sworn in to of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Slick roads - Deadly crash - New Carbondale mayor sworn in to office

Winter weather made its way across the Heartland today causing slick roads. A number of crashes were reported.  We will have team coverage tonight at 9 & 10. State Police worked crash involving two semi tractor trailers on Interstate 24 in Johnson County that blocked traffic for several hours. There was also a semi crash in Cape Girardeau off of I-55.

Here are the latest business and school closings for tomorrow.

An unusually long winter is bringing with it salt shortages to treat roads.

This timelapse was taken Tuesday, Feb. 4 around the noon hour when snow fell in west Cape Girardeau looking at William Street.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man was killed in crash Tuesday afternoon near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Little House on the Prairie star Richard Bull who played 'Mr. Olson' has died at 89.

Donald Monty was sworn in Tuesday morning as the new acting mayor at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The sweeping farm bill that Congress sent to President Obama Tuesday.

James Long
Kfvs12.com Digital Content Producer
  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

