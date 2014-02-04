I-55 crash shuts down northbound lanes near 106 mm

There was a traffic crash on Interstate 55 northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

A tractor-trailer wreck was reported Tuesday evening shortly before 7:30p.m. near the 106 mile marker.

Lane closures times were estimated to last four hours, according to MoDOT, but opened back up after an hour.

According to Fruitland Fire crews, traffic was being diverted off exit 105 north to Highway 61 to the Oak Ridge exit.



There is no word on injuries. Winessess say traffic was backed up for miles.



