I-55 crash shuts down northbound lanes near 106 mm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

There was a traffic crash on Interstate 55 northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County.

A tractor-trailer wreck was reported Tuesday evening shortly before 7:30p.m. near the 106 mile marker.

Lane closures times were estimated to last four hours, according to MoDOT, but opened back up after an hour.

According to Fruitland Fire crews, traffic was being diverted off exit 105 north to Highway 61 to the Oak Ridge exit.

There is no word on injuries. Winessess say traffic was backed up for miles.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

