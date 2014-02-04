2 survive fire that destroyed home near Delta

Two people survived a fire that destroyed their house Tuesday night in Cape Girardeau County.



The call came in sometime before 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for a house at 7246 Highway N near Delta.



Delta Fire Chief Alvin Frank Jr. says two people were sleeping at a home on Hwy. N outside of Delta when they woke to find the living room on fire. They were able to escape, but the husband did not even have shoes.



Firefighters believe a kerosene heater caused the fire.



Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke. Flames were taking down part roof as crews arrive on scene.



The home is a total loss.



The Allenville Baptist Church is accepting donations on behalf of the couple. Call Pastor Phil Thompson at 573-794-2368 to donate.



